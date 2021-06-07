Prince of Persia Remake Won’t Be at Ubisoft’s E3 Show, Developers Say

The development team behind the upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, is taking a leaf from the book of Deep Silver by telling us ahead of time what we’re not going to see at its company’s E3 event. Specifically, it revealed that the Sands of Time remake is going to be absent from E3.

Specifically, the reveal says. “As you might have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward. We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we’re ready.” The game has already had similar delay announcements twice. First, it was delayed from 2020 to 2021, and then it was delayed indefinitely. Now at least we know that it’ll be out, at the earliest, late next year.

Not to be unkind, but I don’t think anyone was expecting this game to come out in 2021. For one thing, it wasn’t listed in Ubisoft’s earnings report, in which it laid out which of its games would be coming out in the next fiscal year. Those games were Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, The Division Heartlands, Roller Champions, and Rainbow Six Extraction (or Quarantine, as it was called at the time). While Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake is likely not one of the company’s headliners, it’s still a big enough deal that it would have been mentioned on the list had anyone intended for it to come out this year.

But if it’s not coming out this year, when is it coming out? It’s most likely the new release window is sometime in the late summer and early fall 2021. Assuming (and this is just speculation) that Ubisoft plans to reveal a big tentpole game for 2022, we might get that during the holiday season, so slightly earlier in the year seems like a likely time.

Source: Twitter