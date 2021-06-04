Shin Megami Tensei 5 Release Date and Other Details Allegedly Leaked

Atlus may have accidentally revealed new details about its upcoming title Shin Megami Tensei V, including the release date. While leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, these new details are pretty exciting. While we don’t know if Atlus is going to present at E3, it’s likely we’ll see official confirmation (or refutation) of the details at the event.

The details were apparently leaked by being accidentally uploaded to the official Japanese website, and was originally spotted by Persona Central. The release date mentioned on the website is November 11, 2021. This could mean it’s only the release date in Japan, though Atlus has previously confirmed the game will be released in the West as well.

Other details included in this accidental leak (as translated by Persona Central) include more information about the protagonist and the setting. According to these leaked details, the main character is a high school student who wanders into a deserted world called Da’ath. Da’ath is filled with demons and various other nasties, and the protagonist fuses with a mysterious man to become a being called a Naobino, which somehow sets off war with the demons. The protagonist must battle their way through the demons in order to find out the truth (presumably why they became a Naobino).

Atlus is not officially listed as an exhibitor at E3 — but Nintendo is, and we already know that the Nintendo event is going to be focused on Switch software that’ll be released later this year. Shin Megami Tensei V is supposed to be released exclusively on the Switch. If November 11 is the global release date for Shin Megami Tensei V, then that makes it a good candidate to get a showcase at the Nintendo Direct event (especially given we’re not going to see the Switch Pro, no I’m not bitter).

Source: Persona Central