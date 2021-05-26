Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Set to Launch This November

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo today announced the release dates for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Both games will be launching November 19 of this year on the Nintendo Switch, and are available for pre-order. The Pokémon Company also revealed an update for Pokémon HOME that lets you look at your Pokémon from every angle.

As the name probably suggests, these are remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, with certain updates made to keep the game fresh. The game’s press release reads: “Whether or not players have explored the Sinnoh region before, they can look forward to this great adventure, reborn on Nintendo Switch. The original story has been faithfully reproduced, and various game functions have been colorfully revitalized. Trainers can expect an adventure through the Sinnoh region that feels both nostalgic and fresh.”

The company adds, when discussing the box art’s Legendary Pokémon: “Trainers will be able to discover the mysterious connection between Dialga or Palkia and the Sinnoh region during their adventures.” If revisiting Sinnoh isn’t enough for you, you can also explore the region’s ancient history a few months after Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. That game is set to launch on January 28, 2022.

In the meantime, there’s also been an update to Pokémon HOME, which allows you to both arrange your Pokémon by the date on which you caught them, and also look at them from various angles: “Trainers can use this feature to relive memories from their adventures—such as the day they first caught a certain Pokémon or the day of an event or other occasion when they received a Pokémon as a gift. This update also introduces the ability to view Pokémon registered to the Pokédex in Pokémon HOME from different angles, such as above or behind.”

Source: Pokémon