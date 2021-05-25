Dead By Daylight Gets Resident Evil Characters

Behavior Interactive has finally revealed what the crossover between its game Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil will look like. We’re getting a Resident Evil chapter, a whole new RPD map, and three new Resident Evil characters: Survivors Jill Valentine and Leon Kennedy and Killer Nemesis. This is all tied in with RE’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, which will be going on all year. The RE content rolls out on June 15.

The trailer doesn’t really show Leon or Jill in action, just indicates they will also be added to the game as survivors. We do, however, get to see Nemesis in all his glory. All three characters are using the models from their respective RE-make games. Players will be able to play the Resident Evil chapter in the game and visit the Raccoon City Police Station. We got a look at the characters later in the official Behavior livestream reveal.

The crossover was first officially revealed in April, during a Resident Evil anniversary event. Now we finally have more details about which characters and locations from Resident Evil will be joining the fun. Don’t expect Jill to be rocking her Samurai Edge, but she and Leon will have keen survival skills, as you’d expect — one of Leon’s perks spawns a flashbang grenade. Behavior showed off the RPD in their livestream, and it looks amazing.

Other additions to the game include AI zombies, which can bite the survivors and infect them with the T-Virus. Infected survivors will be easier to detect, and the more infected on the map, the more powerful Nemesis is. While RE has a number of stalker-type enemies that Behavior could have used, Nemmy makes the most sense given his in-universe ability to infect people, his tentacle attacks, and his speed compared with the likes of Mr. X or Lady Dimitrescu.