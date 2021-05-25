Sonic Central Revealing New Stuff For 30th Anniversary This Week

Sega today announced it’d be holding a livestream event, called Sonic Central, to announce all of the new projects it’s working on to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary. One can presume that it’ll include games, since it’s been a few years since we’ve had a new Sonic game. Sonic Central happens this Thursday, the same day we get a livestream about Horizon Forbidden West, so we’re really spoiled.

The event description reads: “Tune in for a first look at some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary!” The official Sonic Twitter also tweeted out a tribute video thanking the fans for sticking with them over the years. It’s very saccharine, but still kind of sweet. It’s a bit concerning that the announcement doesn’t mention the word “games,” but we can still hope we’ll get some new Sonic games.

We have had hints of what these “upcoming projects” could be from various leaks. It appears that we may get a Sonic remastered collection, as well as a remaster of Sonic Colors. We also might see a trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, which is set to come out some time next year. We might also get a glimpse of the Sonic Netflix show that’s also in the works — that would probably count as a “partnership.”

Other than the potential Sonic/Sonic Colors remasters, we’re not really sure what other games we could see, or want to see. A new entry in the Sonic Mania series would be a real treat. Also, “events” would seem to imply some sort of real-world happenings — there have been rumors about a Sonic concert being held some time this year. Personally, I’d enjoy seeing crossover events within games, but I don’t know which ones Sonic would fit with best (though the Fall Guys Sonic skin is adorable).

