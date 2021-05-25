CD Projekt Red Confirms They Are Waiting On Sony For Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Return

CD Projekt Red is a pretty notable video game development studio. After gaining worldwide attention for their work on The Witcher trilogy titles, fans were eager to dive into whatever they were going to bring out next. After their time with The Witcher universe, the developers unveiled that their next thrilling open-world RPG title fans could lose countless hours in would be Cyberpunk 2077. Naturally, fans were incredibly stoked to get this game as soon as it hit the marketplace.

Cyberpunk 2077 was insanely hyped and anticipated. Every trailer, image, and the stream was highly watched and speculated. Interviews with the developers seemed to indicate that the game was not only their most ambitious title developed to date but that they were in a good position in terms of development. However, then came the onslaught of delays. We were seeing this game delayed multiple times despite CD Projekt Red confirming that this title wouldn’t get delayed out of 2020.

It took quite a bit of time but in December of 2020 we finally received Cyberpunk 2077 and the results were lackluster for last-generation base console models. While every platform was riddled with bugs and issues that seemed to indicate that the developers were far behind than what was believed by so many, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One could hardly run the game at all without massive technical issues and frames being dropped. As a result, Sony was quick to offer refunds and even pulled the game off their digital storefront.

This was a big move and it happened shortly after the game launched. Now we’re several months out from when Sony dropped the game from their digital storefront and it’s left some investors wondering what the progress is for getting Cyberpunk 2077 back online for Sony. When the studio was questioned on the matter, CD Projekt Red’s Adam Kicinski confirmed that the game is purely under the control of Sony at this point in terms of getting it on Sony’s digital storefront. Right now, the studio has nothing more to say as they are currently waiting for the green light themselves. Meanwhile, the rest of the players who have been going through the game or have finished, are waiting on CD Projekt Red to start delivering the promised DLC both free content and the paid expansions. Unfortunately, we don’t have any news on that front either.

