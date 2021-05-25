Horizon Forbidden West State of Play Announced for This Thursday

Sony today revealed it’ll be holding a State of Play specifically about the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West, and it’ll be holding it soon: In two days, in fact. The show will focus specifically on gameplay, but one can assume we’ll get a sneak preview of the story as well. So far we don’t know too much about the game, but hopefully, we’ll know much more by the end of Thursday.

Sony revealed the State of Play in a dedicated blog post, saying: “In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you’ll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5.” The show will happen on Twitch and YouTube on May 27 at 2 pm PDT. Presumably, this is the beginning of its summer charm offensive, the virtual shows it puts on instead of appearing at E3.

During the show, we’re going to see what new tricks redheaded protagonist Aloy has up her sleeve following the events of Zero Dawn and its DLCs. With 6 minutes of the show unaccounted for, I wonder whether we’ll also be getting a sneak preview of the story. We don’t know very much from what has been shown — we know Aloy is heading into the titular Forbidden West to avert a disaster of some kind, so it’ll be interesting to get some more details.

Personally, I’m hoping we at least get a release date for the game, which we only know is due out sometime later this year. It’s possible Sony is waiting for an E3-adjacent show to announce the release date, but I think a late-May dedicated State of Play is close enough. Anyway, it’d be great to have a date about which to get excited. It’s been over 4 years since the first game, after all.

Source: PlayStation Blog