The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Free PlayStation 5 Upgrade Today

Sony today revealed that The Last of Us Part 2 is getting a free upgrade so it’ll look better on the PlayStation 5. The patch unlocks the game’s framerate, so it can run at up to 60 FPS rather than 30, like it did on the PS4. it’s not a huge difference, but the game will also benefit from the other enhancements PS4 games get when you play them on a PS5, such as an enhanced resolution.

Sony detailed what the new patch does in a PlayStation blog post: “Once patch 1.08 for The Last of Us Part II is installed on your PS5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allows you to choose between a Framerate Target of 30 FPS or 60 FPS. This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more.”

It’s not a huge upgrade, admittedly — not a remaster or anything of that nature. However, according to Digital Foundry, who tested the patch, the PS5 was able to stay above 60FPS for the most part, something the original game couldn’t do thanks to the limitations of the PS4. According to DF: “Similar to other first-party titles running under ‘back compat plus’, PS5 is capable not just of doubling PS4 Pro performance but in many cases exceeding it.”

The upgrade comes out just a short time before the one-year anniversary of the game’s release. Digital Foundry confirmed that the resolution upgrade isn’t part of this patch itself: “There is talk of ‘enhanced resolution’ surrounding this patch, but Sony has confirmed with us that this is part of the suite of features PS5 can bring to PS4 titles running under back-compat, not the TLOU2 patch specifically, which is indeed 1440p locked.”

Source: Digital Foundry