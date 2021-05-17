Hades PlayStation 4 Rating Discovered

Supergiant Games, the folks behind the likes of Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre, have made a very nice track record for their line of video game titles. As a result, there was plenty of attention immediately on Hades when it was first unveiled to the masses. Within Hades, players are thrown into the role of Zagreus, the son of Hades. In this coming of age story, Zagreus grows weary of the depths of hell and sets off on an adventure to reach Mount Olympus above. Of course, doing so will require Zagreus to fight against a slew of monsters that resides in the underworld.

Fortunately, it looks like this battle to go topside is not all but hopeless for the protagonist. With the help of other Olympians, Zagreus can beef up his arsenal to fight against the foes that seek to keep him bound to hell. With magical powers, several weapons, and a unique dash power, players can zip around the levels and fight against enemies as they progress forward. However, being a roguelike, you can expect each death to not only set you back but offer a means of a variety of what may lay awaiting our hero next.

This game has been available for the PC and Nintendo Switch platforms since September of 2020. That has ultimately left plenty of fans left without access to this game since there’s no port available for the Xbox One or PlayStation 4. But with that said, that might change as a new rating was discovered for the game.

Players had discovered that a Hades PlayStation 4 rating was submitted in Korea. It doesn’t look like there is any indication that there is a rating for the Xbox One as well, but this may indicate that we’re getting a port of the game likely soon. Being one of the bigger hits from Supergiant Games as of late, it would make sense to get this game on more platforms for players to pick up and enjoy. For now, all we can do is wait for an official announcement regarding the future of Hades.

