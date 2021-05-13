E3 2021 Is All Virtual And Here’s How To Tune In

E3 is a massive event that is usually held annually but much like everything else in the world, it couldn’t escape the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. 2020 was a pretty rough year as we all had to transition into working from home and staying away from others. This meant masking up and ensuring you’re keeping a safe distance from anyone else in hopes that you’re avoiding the potential from spreading this virus around. While E3 2020 didn’t happen, that did prompt several companies in starting their own online streams to showcase what they were working on.

Now that E3 2021 is confirmed to not have an in-person event, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a showcase to highlight the different games and projects in the works. E3 2021 will be virtual and it’s going to work out so that everyone can still tune in and watch the presentations much like how we did at home normally if you were unable to attend the expo in-person.

This will take place online through the official E3 2021 website which will act as a hub. From there you can click on different virtual booths to see video conferences and events that are being showcased. It’s a completely free experience that everyone can register for and experience together. Starting on Saturday, June 12, 2021, the E3 streams will kick off for players to sit in and watch through June 15, 2021.

While this is not the E3 experience some fans may have been hoping for, it’s at least something to continue celebrating video games and unveiling what’s to come in the future. Of course, it will be interesting to see if these different game companies opt to return to an actual in-person event for E3 as it did seemed to have started to lose some of its edge with more companies opting to provide their own streaming event rather than hosting a big in-person presentation show. I’m also imagining there was quite a bit of money saved that way as well, but only time will tell.

Source: Eurogamer