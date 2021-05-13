Humble Bundle Unveils The Covid-19 Bundle
Humble Bundle is a pretty big website and if you’re into PC gaming then you likely know of them from what they offer. Usually, there are a few video game bundle highlights that offer players a nice collection of video games at a steep discount. The incentive is to pay over the minimum to donate towards a highlighted charity. However, there is a store marketplace as well which allows players to purchase games individually.
While Humble Bundle may not be as popular as the likes of Steam or Epic Games Store, you can still purchase PC video games through this digital storefront. You may have a reason to check it out today. We all were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and it’s still something we’re getting through today. While we’re hopeful to see the pandemic come to an end soon, Humble Bundle is offering a way to donate some money towards different charities that are based around medical aid during these trying times.
This Humble Bundle storefront is advertising a Covid-19 Bundle which offers quite a few games from different publishers. This will allow players to get over $650 worth of content for just $20 and with it comes the ability to donate towards these charities. It’s a pretty great incentive and there’s a ton of video games to receive for this donation.
Covid-19 Bundle
- Into the Breach
- Baba Is You
- BioShock Remastered
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Undertale
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Tooth and Tail
- The Witness
- This War of Mine Final Cut
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Superhot
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Portal Knight
- Wargroove
- Brutal Legend
- Death Squared
- Crusader Kings Complete
- Pinstripe
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition
- Dwarfs!?
- Dead in Bermuda
- Bury Me, My Love
Source: Humble Bundle