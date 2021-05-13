Humble Bundle Unveils The Covid-19 Bundle

Humble Bundle is a pretty big website and if you’re into PC gaming then you likely know of them from what they offer. Usually, there are a few video game bundle highlights that offer players a nice collection of video games at a steep discount. The incentive is to pay over the minimum to donate towards a highlighted charity. However, there is a store marketplace as well which allows players to purchase games individually.

While Humble Bundle may not be as popular as the likes of Steam or Epic Games Store, you can still purchase PC video games through this digital storefront. You may have a reason to check it out today. We all were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and it’s still something we’re getting through today. While we’re hopeful to see the pandemic come to an end soon, Humble Bundle is offering a way to donate some money towards different charities that are based around medical aid during these trying times.

This Humble Bundle storefront is advertising a Covid-19 Bundle which offers quite a few games from different publishers. This will allow players to get over $650 worth of content for just $20 and with it comes the ability to donate towards these charities. It’s a pretty great incentive and there’s a ton of video games to receive for this donation.

Covid-19 Bundle

Into the Breach

Baba Is You

BioShock Remastered

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Undertale

Hyper Light Drifter

Tooth and Tail

The Witness

This War of Mine Final Cut

Saints Row: The Third The Full Package

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Superhot

Stick Fight: The Game

Portal Knight

Wargroove

Brutal Legend

Death Squared

Crusader Kings Complete

Pinstripe

Teleglitch: Die More Edition

Dwarfs!?

Dead in Bermuda

Bury Me, My Love

Source: Humble Bundle