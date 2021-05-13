Insomniac Games Director Would Love To Bring Back Sunset Overdrive

Sunset Overdrive is a vibrant and colorful third-person action-adventure title. In the game, players are tossed into a near alternate reality future where the world has become a dystopia in control by mutants. Within the game, you take the role of a FizzCo employee who is tasked with cleaning up the mess in the city after the launch of a new energy drink developed by the mutants. An interesting mechanic to this game is the speed and parkour movements you’ll be using to battle against enemies Throughout the city.

Currently, there is no word of a sequel in the works. Instead, the developers have expressed an interest in crafting Sunset Overdrive 2 in the past. Now it’s come up once again if there’s any more interest in returning to the iconic franchise that first hit the market on the Xbox One by GQ, co-director of the game Marcus Smith is not interested in ruling it out.

According to the statement given, Marcus is a never say never kind of guy. However, since that game launched into the marketplace, the development team was acquired by Insomniac Games. Now the focus is being developers for Sony and apparently, Marcus has plenty of exciting things in the works right now.

While there are plenty of areas that Insomniac Games could likely dwell into with Sunset Overdrive, there’s no official confirmation that a sequel is in the works. Still, that doesn’t mean Sony is not going to scrap the IP since they have a trademark for the IP, it very well could just be made for safekeeping if the time ever comes for jumping back into that franchise once again. Recently, Insomniac Games has found a ton of success with their Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise and are currently developing the next thrilling installment to the Ratchet & Clank franchise with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

