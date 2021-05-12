Battlefield 6 Confirmed To Be Cross-Gen Release

The Battlefield franchise is massive and it has a strong following over the years. However, it’s not like Call of Duty where we would get a new installment every year. Here, you get one installment and a slew of DLC to keep you playing until the next installment comes out into the marketplace. Fans are eager for that next mainline installment and we know that this June we’re going to have some kind of a big reveal.

Little to nothing is known about this next Battlefield video game. DICE and EA have been very secretive about this project so we don’t know just when this game will be taking place, what the premise will be if there will be several characters to play as like previous installments, or what the multiplayer component will be like. After all, there’s been several rumors and speculation that this next Battlefield game will come with a battle royale component, we’re just wondering if this will be a free-to-play component much like how Call of Duty: Warzone is available in the market today.

However, one of the aspects that have been confirmed yesterday during an EA earnings call is that Battlefield 6 will be a cross-generation release. This means that you won’t be out of luck if you don’t own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. While it’s likely that the next-generation platforms will have a buff in terms of what they can provide for this game, the installment will still be available for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

This is great news as it’s pretty tough to get your hands on a unit for either the Xbox Series X/S or the PlayStation 5. These consoles are in demand and the supply is quite low. For now, we’ll have to wait until next month to see just what this new Battlefield will bring to the table when it does launch later this year.

Source: Gamesradar