HTC Reveals Vive Pro 2 With 5K Display, For Sale on June 4

HTC today unveiled their latest virtual reality headset, the Vive Pro 2, at its ViveCon event. An update on their previous headset, the Vive Pro, the Pro 2 comes with a number of upgrades, including better resolution and refresh rate. It’s available for pre-order now and it’ll be available for sale and shipping on June 4.

At first glance, the Vive Pro 2 appears very similar to the Vive Pro — the form factor is the same. The differences are mostly under the figurative hood. The Vive Pro 2 has a 5K resolution combined screen, with 2448 x 2448 pixels per eye. By contrast, the Vive Pro had a 2880×1600 resolution. The Vive Pro 2 also takes the headset from a 90Hz refresh rate to a 120 Hz refresh rate. If you want one, it’ll set you back $800. You can preorder it from HTC’s site.

In addition to the resolution, users will have a much wider field-of-view in the Vive Pro 2. HTC also claims it will mean “minimal motion blur.” Overall the new headset appears to be designed to deliver a much better VR experience, especially for gamers. It also comes with all the comfort features you’d expect for a headset of this quality, including adjustable straps, adjustable interpupillary distance (IPD). It will come with integrated headphones, and can also be used with third-party headsets.

HTC also showed off the Vive Focus 3, which has similar specs to the Pro 2 — 2448 x 2448 pixels per eye, a 120-degree FOV, and a 90hz refresh rate. The Focus 3, however, will be mostly available for businesses, with only a small number of units being made available for consumer shoppers. It’ll cost $1,300 and it’s not currently available for preorder on HTC’s site — you’d have to contact their sales team to find out how to get one.

Source: UploadVR