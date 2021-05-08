Resident Evil Village Breaks Series Record on Steam for Player Numbers

Resident Evil Village has scarcely been available for a day, and it’s already beating its own series’ records on Steam and Twitch. Where previous games in the series have drawn in a decent number of curious users at their peak, gamers are turning out to play the game (and watch others play it) in six-figure numbers.

More people are playing the game at launch than there were playing most other Resident Evil games at their peak. Though the number is in concurrent players — and, granted, in a single-player game that doesn’t mean as much — it’s still an impressive figure compared with those of its predecessors. According to Steam Database, Village topped out at just over 101,000 players at its all-time peak, with “all-time” being within the last day. By comparison, the all-time peak for Resident Evil 2 Remake was around 74,000, Resident Evil 3 Remake was about 60,000, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was 20,000.

Other sources report that Village is doing good numbers on Twitch as well, with PCGamesN reporting a viewership figure of around 600,000 viewers (it was about half that at the time of this writing). The viewers, they noted, were not all flocking to one streamer but evenly distributed across several — which usually means they’re tuning in for the game rather than for one particular streamer.

Now, I don’t want to speculate exactly why RE: Village is attracting so many more curious eyes than previous games in the series — but if I were, I think I might put a bit of it on the marketing and its emphasis on… certain characters and their more visually appealing qualities. No, I jest — it’s not all down to Lady Dimitrescu, I’m sure. Some of it is probably the hype generated by the excellent previous games RE2 Remake and RE7 (and the decent RE3 Remake). But I’d be remiss if I didn’t credit Lady D for at least playing a part in the game’s success.

Source: PCGamesN