Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland Will Be A Free-To-Play Title

The Division is a pretty beloved video game franchise as it comes with two installments both with different updates that added more content. These are online-focused games where players are taking the role of an agent in The Division, a sort of last resort agency to keep the nation standing. Today, we’re finding out that there is a new installment in the works, but interestingly enough, this is a free-to-play title that players will have access to on PC and console platforms.

Tom Clancy’s The Division started with a plague that hit the nation taking out countless civilian lives. As a result, The Division was sent out to keep everything in order while figuring out what was the cause of this pandemic. A few years later we received Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. This time around, the nation was getting back to order after the plague but it ultimately resulted in homeland terrorism rising to overthrow the government. Here players were mainly going through Washington D.C. as they attempted to clear out hostile enemies and bring the government back in order.

Currently, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is still supported with players logging in regularly. However, it looks like the next installment is already in the works which is Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland. Unfortunately, that’s about all we know about this game is just the name and that it will be a free-to-play video game title. Ubisoft will see this game launch for PC, consoles, and cloud platforms sometime within the end of this year or in 2022.

There’s also a mobile title being developed as well, but right now there’s nothing more we can offer at this moment. With E3’s digital event coming up and likely other video stream events planned out this year, we’ll likely hear more about these upcoming titles sooner rather than later, but in the meantime, we’ll keep an eye out for any new details that happen to emerge online.

Source: Gamesradar