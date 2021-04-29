Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Getting Next-Gen Upgrade Amid May the Fourth Sales

Credit: Disney

May the 4th is coming up, and as always, there are Star Wars celebrations planned. One of the celebrations this year is that Jedi: Fallen Order, the first single-player Star Wars game we’ve had in a long time, is getting a free next-gen upgrade to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and it’s also discounted.

Disney announced the upgrade in a list of all the other game-based discounts and features for May the 4th, saying: “Coming this summer, we’re excited to announce the next-gen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, bringing a number of technical improvements to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of the game. This will be a free cross-generation upgrade to current owners.”

The upgrade isn’t actually coming out on May the 4th — that would be too convenient. Instead, we know it’s happening sometime later this year. However, the game is going to get a May the 4th discount, so that’s something at least. You can buy the game now for cheap and get a free upgrade later.

Naturally, the other big part of the celebrations is all of the discounts on Star Wars games. Seriously, it seems that every Star Wars game I’ve ever heard of (and even some I never have) is getting some kind of a discount or upgrade. You can view the entire list here, but in brief, the list of discounted games includes Star Wars: Squadrons, Battlefront II, Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic II, Vader Immortal, and The Sims 4 Journey to Batuu expansion. The Old Republic MMO players can also get a new astromech pet inspired by the upcoming show The Bad Batch.

Source: Star Wars