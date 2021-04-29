Among Us Coming to PS5 and PS4 with Exclusive Ratchet & Clank Items

Credit: InnerSloth

Among Us is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year, Sony revealed at today’s State of Play. This will mark the first release of Among Us on Sony’s consoles. The game is also due to come out on Xbox sometime later this year, after having already become so popular on PC, Switch, and mobile. We also got a longer look at the new Ratchet & Clank game, showing off the game’s beautiful environments and some cool Ratchet gameplay.

In case you were wondering why Among Us is showing up in a State of Play that was supposed to be centered around Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, PS4 and PS5 players will have some exclusive skins for their crewmates — in the trailer you can see one character with Ratchet’s big lombax ears and and a Clank pet following them around.

The State of Play also showed us an extended gameplay trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, in which we see what Ratchet’s been getting up to while he’s separated from Clank, and his quest to be reunited with his partner. We also get to see more of Rivet and Clank’s adventures in the rifts. The graphics look absolutely stunning, as does the gameplay. In addition to using the PS5’s SSD to make sure the rift-jumping has no loading time (seriously, the devs can NOT stop talking about that), Rift Apart also makes use of the DualSense’s haptic triggers to make the player “feel the power of their shots through their hands.”

In addition to Among Us and Ratchet & Clank, we also got some footage of the upcoming Subnautica: Below Zero, the sequel to the popular indie Subnautica. Below Zero launches on PS4 & PS5 on May 14 and features an actual story this time. The developers add that both Below Zero and the first Subnautica can be upgraded from the PS4 to PS5 for free.

Source: PlayStation Blog