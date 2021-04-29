The Last of Us Game Director Reveals Why The Movie Adaptation Was Scrapped

Naughty Dog is a pretty skilled development studio that has been putting out countless exclusive video game titles for the PlayStation line of console platforms. Over the years the company released a massive hit of an IP with The Last of Us. It was an emotional journey set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombie-like creatures and a humanity that was unhinged. Fans thoroughly enjoyed the gameplay experience and the narrative journey it took them on.

As a result, it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see that a film adaptation was in the works back in 2014. There was quite a bit of excitement over it, but after so long the movie was scrapped leaving plenty of fans wondering just what happened. While the dust seemed to have settled over the scrapped movie project, there is another live-action adaptation in the works which is an HBO series. This should allow the project to dive a bit more in-depth into the storyline than having to worry about pacing for a movie. Meanwhile, now we’re finding out a bit more about why the original movie production was scrapped.

Recently, Neil Druckmann who is responsible for The Last of Us at Naughty Dog, was recently featured on the Script Apart podcast. During the show, the topic of the 2014 movie came up in which Neil Druckmann revealed that the production team for the film wanted to make some big changes to the storyline. There were talks of wanting larger set pieces and more actions throughout the film which would have changed the tone of narrative from the source material.

Ultimately, the movie was scrapped and years later an HBO series was announced which will keep the tone of the game. It’s all about giving fans a drama that is more in-depth of not only the story but the characters featured within it. So far we know that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were hired on to portray the iconic duo Joel and Ellie, but it will likely be a good while before we get some media shots of the show being filmed.

Source: Comicbook