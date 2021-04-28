Sony Reveals PlayStation Plus Games for May 2021

Credit: PlayStation

PlayStation today revealed their next lineup of games available to download for free to Plus subscribers. The three games on offer for May are Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last, Battlefield V, and Stranded Deep. All three games will be available starting on May 4 through May 31.

Wreckfest is the demolition derby game from Bugbear, which was originally released on PC in 2018 and console in 2019 (after a period of early access). It was released on Xbox Game Pass in February of this year, and will come to the PS5 with the PS Plus release. Stranded Deep is a survival game set on a beautiful island (there are sharks involved) which was released on console last year. Battlefield V is the latest (rather contentious) entry in EA’s FPS series.

It’s a decent lineup, particularly if you compare it with Xbox Live Games with Gold’s most recent offerings. Battlefield V’s inclusion is probably part of EA’s promotional hype tour, as it’s got two Battlefield games set to release some time this year, including Battlefield 6. It’s a pity we won’t get a launch title like we did last month with Oddworld: Soulstorm, but we can’t have everything. By the way, that game as well as Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available to download through May 3.

While it’s just three games, it’s at least a more interesting lineup than last month’s PS Now additions. Personally, I think the games industry would benefit enormously from both companies, Xbox and PlayStation, combining their disparate offerings. Combine Gold with Game Pass (which it already basically is) and offer a selection of free launch titles. Combine PS Plus with PS Now and add some backward compatibility to the PlayStation. Wins all around, and fewer subscription fees for gamers.

Source: PlayStation Blog