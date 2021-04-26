Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Doesn’t Feel Players Realize How Difficult It Was To Make The Game

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video games really to come out in quite a few years. This was a game that had fans hyped ever since the launch of The Witcher 3. After all, this was coming from a development studio CD Projekt Red who are known for delivering some incredible in-depth RPGs for players to sink countless hours into. While some fans may have missed out on The Witcher bandwagon, they were not going to pass up on Cyberpunk 2077.

This was another RPG title being developed by the studio but what was different is the fact that you could jump into this game without having to play previous installments which might have swayed some fans from not getting on The Witcher 3 at launch. Likewise, this was a futuristic game with a lively city, factions, side quests, a plethora of gameplay styles featured, and to top it off, a storyline that would seemingly adapt and change as players made crucial decisions. So when the game kept getting delayed, it only grew the anticipation even more with fans finally getting their chance to dive into the game on December 10, 2020. Unfortunately, at launch, the game was a hot mess.

The launch was filled with bugs and technical issues that made it unplayable for the base model consoles from last-generation platforms. Some mechanics seemed to be missing completely and the slew of expansions and free DLC that was slated to come out for the game was pushed back. So while some fans were enjoying the game, there might not be much left now to keep players logging back into the title. While Cyberpunk 2077 received a ton of flack, there is one developer who was vocal about the fact that most players and journalists might not realize just how hard of a game it was to make.

Developer Paweł Sasko who is the lead quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077 took to his stream where he made the comment of how he feels most don’t realize how difficult of a game it was to make. It’s an ambitious project that the team took on with new IP and a period in which they had to cram everything they could about the IP to make up a game for it. With that said, the developer is not seeking more credit but instead he’s referring to acknowledgment for the ambitious project. There’s plenty of work left to be done still and while the developers are working on improvements, other fans are waiting to see just what expansions or DLC will be added into the game to sway them into returning to Night City in the future.