Capcom Brings Two Former Switch Exclusives to PC, Xbox One, and PS4

As if Capcom doesn’t have enough going on in the next few weeks with Resident Evil Village, it’s also releasing two games that were previously exclusive to the Switch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam at the end of May and beginning of June. These games are Capcom Arcade Stadium and Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection.

Capcom Arcade Stadium, for those who haven’t yet played it, is a collection of retro arcade games from Capcom’s past. There are currently 32 games in the collection, including at least three versions of Street Fighter II, Strider, and Bionic Commando. They’re all purchasable on separate packs, rather than being included in a single game package. According to Capcom, even more games will be available post-multiplatform launch. Another DLC coming with the new release is an Invincibility mode that lets players breeze through the toughest parts of the games, as well as several display frames for your digital arcade.

Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection is a reimagined take on the original Ghosts ‘N Goblins, as well as its sequels, Ghouls ‘N Ghosts. Like its namesake game, it’s punishingly difficult, but also features several new features — such as easier difficulties (Squire and Page) and a local co-op mode. Unlike Stadium above, the multiplatform release doesn’t appear to offer any new features, though if you preorder you can get wallpaper and a mini-soundtrack set.

As stated, it might be a bit before we all get around to playing these titles, as we still have Resident Evil Village’s challenges to contend with in May. But we’ll have a month to get the Lycans and tall vampire ladies out of our systems (if that’s even possible). Capcom Arcade Stadium is coming to other platforms on May 25. Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection follows shortly after on June 1.

Source: Capcom on YouTube