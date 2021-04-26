Ratchet & Clank’s New Protagonist, Rivet, Shown Ahead of State of Play

Sony is having a State of Play this week to reveal more details about the upcoming PS5 original title Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Ahead of that show, it’s revealed more details about the mysterious third protagonist from that game, a female Lombax never before seen in the series. Her name is Rivet, and she’s apparently going to be joining Clank on several adventures in alternate dimensions.

Insomniac games dropped a story trailer showing some more details on not just where Rivet comes from, but also what Ratchet and Clank will get up to separately in Rift Apart. Rivet’s a Lombax from an alternate reality where Dr. Nefarious is a tyrant ruling with an iron fist. She encounters Clank when he and Ratchet become separated and teams up with him to take on her Nefarious. Ratchet, meanwhile, is trying to find Clank somewhere in the rifts.

The gameplay trailer also reveals just how the rifts will affect the worlds we already know, like Sargasso, and some additional weapons that Ratchet and Rivet will use — it appears that Rivet has some kind of a swinging mechanic. We also know that the game will have a photo mode, and the Digital Deluxe edition will come with five additional armor sets, though it’s not clear if all of them will be available to both Rivet and Ratchet, or if they are restricted to each of the characters.

The State of Play will air on Thursday of this week and will show around 15 minutes of extended gameplay. We’re also going to get more info about two upcoming indie games, but Sony’s not yet saying exactly what those are going to be. Insomniac also revealed that both the trailer and the game are scored by Mark Mothersbaugh, who worked on the original Crash Bandicoot and Jak & Daxter titles.

Source: PlayStation Blog