Sony CEO Promises More Exclusive Games for PlayStation 5

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan wants everyone to know the company is bringing lots of exclusive games to the new PlayStation 5. In a recent interview with Nikkei, the PlayStation head honcho says the company is bringing as many new games to the console as it can, and may also be acquiring other game developers in the future.

The interview, which is behind a paywall, has been translated by VGC. Ryan specifically says, “We have been quietly but steadily investing in high-quality games for PlayStation, and we will make sure that the PS5 generation will have more dedicated software than ever before… We have repeatedly engaged in mergers and acquisitions, including Insomniac Games in the US. We will not rule out that option in the future.” He also reiterated the plan to bring more PS-exclusive titles to the PC.

It’s an interesting assertion, given that I certainly wouldn’t say either the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5 were lacking in exclusives before. While the PS5 hasn’t had much chance to augment its line up given it’s only been on the market a few months, it does have Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Astro’s Playroom, and Demon’s Souls. Though perhaps this is a response to Microsoft’s voracious appetite for acquisitions. Xbox potentially having exclusive console access to future Bethesda titles is a huge coup for the company, no doubt.

It’s also possible that Ryan means that there will be more games that release exclusively on PS5, rather than on both PS5 and PS4 — the shortage of the former means there will be quite a few gamers still playing on the latter. Ryan also explained the PS5 shortage to Nikkei: “Supply under the new coronavirus was very complicated, and we had to limit distribution to online. The supply and demand for semiconductors is also tight worldwide. We are asking our suppliers to allow us to increase production, which will flow into the market this year.”

Source: VGC