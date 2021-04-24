Microsoft Adds Xbox Series X/S FPS Boost to 13 EA Games

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft this week announced that several new games — EA games, to be more specific — would be getting the Xbox Series console FPS Boost. This means that these games, or the majority of them, will now run at 120 FPS when they’re played on one of the next-gen consoles. These new additions now more than double the list of games that are FPS Boost-compatible.

In case you aren’t aware, FPS Boost is an augment to the Series X/S’s existing backward compatibility features that, as the name suggests, boosts the framerate of older games when they’re played on the new consoles. EA Play, which was added to Xbox Game Pass subscription, brings several older EA titles to Series X/S. Several of these are the ones that now benefit from FPS Boost.

The list of games that now include FPS was updated to include the following: Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, Battlefield V, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, Sea of Solitude, Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Battlefront II, Titanfall, Titanfall 2, and Unravel Two. All of these titles run at 120 FPS, except for Sea of Solitude, which runs at 60 FPS.

Keep in mind that FPS Boost is not automatically enabled for all of these titles, and must be turned on in the game’s compatibility settings. In fact, it’ll be off by default on Series for Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, PvZ: Battle for Neighborville, Battlefront II, Titanfall 2, and Unravel Two. Microsoft also notes that some of these titles might have some of their resolutions reduced in order to bring them up to the level of FPS promised. Other games that have received an FPS Boost include five Bethesda titles, as well as a few others.

