EA Announces Two New Battlefields, Including a Mobile Game

Credit: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts and DICE today revealed they’re working on not one, but two new Battlefield games. One of them is going to be a new entry in the “traditional” series, a first-person shooter for consoles and PC. The second is a mobile title and will be designed specifically to be played on phones and tablets.

EA isn’t revealing too many details about the “big” console/PC title, which, just for the sake of reference, we’ll call Battlefield 6. We do know that it’s being worked on by four separate development teams: DICE, Criterion, DICE LA, and EA Gothenburg. In an announcement post, DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson said their “biggest team ever” is “creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021.” The team is in daily playtesting mode and the game is apparently massive: “I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before.” The reveal is coming “soon.”

The mobile version of Battlefield is being developed by Industrial Toys and is planned for release sometime in 2022. The game is entering playtesting mode ahead of its launch. According to Gabrielson: “It’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience.”

It’s not really surprising to see Battlefield joining the likes of Warzone on mobile. Controls (and third-party controller support) on mobile devices are getting better each year, and phones and tablets are becoming progressively more reliable and fun places to play competitive first-person shooters. Hopefully, the mobile reveal, like the PC/console reveal, is coming soon.

Source: Electronic Arts