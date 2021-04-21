The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Comes West In July

Capcom is finally releasing the Great Ace Attorney games outside of Japan for the first time. We’ll finally get the chance to experience the Ace Attorney visual novel flair set in Victorian England. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles come bundled with both of the games, The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. The Chronicles will be available on PS4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch on July 27.

The games star a distant relative of the famous Phoenix Wright, a Japanese law student named Ryunosuke Naruhodo. Like his descendant, Ryunosuke will have his own entourage of a female assistant, a legal mentor, and a prosecutor nemesis, in the form of Susato, Kazuma and Baron von Zieks respectively. He’ll have to defend a handful of clients in legal cases just as wacky as any in the main series.

Mechanically, the game plays like the other games in the series, though veterans will see a few new mechanics. For starters, you’ll be able to use the Dance of Deduction to identify new facts by pointing out discrepancies in the investigation. Also, in a first for the series, Great Ace Attorney Chronicles comes with a Story Mode feature that will allow users to watch the story and legal proceedings unfold without having to do the investigation themselves.

In case you were wondering if that great detective from the Victorian era makes an appearance, I’m sorry to say he doesn’t. The Victorian detective character is not Sherlock Holmes, but a very pretty young man named Herlock Sholmes. For the record, that’s the same name that Maurice Leblanc had to use to duck Arthur Conan Doyle’s lawyers when he wrote the Great Detective into his Arsene Lupin stories, but I’m sure I’m the only one who cares about that.

Source: PlayStation Blog