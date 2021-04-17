Genshin Impact Launches on PS5 Later This Month

Genshin Impact is finally making its debut on PlayStation 5 on April 28. On the same day, a big update rolls out to all versions of the game, meaning PS5 users will be able to start with the 1.5 update’s new features.

The native PlayStation 5 version comes with 4K resolution, enhanced textures, and faster loading times, which sounds typical for PS5 releases. The game is already playable on PS4 via backwards compatibility, but this version of the game will take full advantage of the console’s hardware. No word on when the planned Nintendo Switch release is coming.

On the same day the game is released on PS5, the game is getting its 1.5 update, called “Beneath the Light of Jadeite.” This update will add a number of new features and events, as well as two new characters. Thanks to a magical teapot, Genshin players will be able to access their own realm where they can build their own home. And you’ll never guess how you can do that: “Thankfully, Tubby the teapot spirit will be on hand to help you with this task. As you travel around Teyvat, you will discover various furnishing blueprints, which can be used to make furnishings for your home. The more furnishings you make, the more Trust you can earn from Tubby, and the more help and resources Tubby can offer in return.”

The two new characters are Eula and Yanfei. Eula is a “Spindrift Knight from Mondstadt” who is “a five-star character, a claymore-user, and the bearer of a Cryo Vision. Her Elemental Skill, Icetide Vortex, increases her resistance to interruption and her DEF while dealing Cryo DMG.” Yanfei is a legal adviser from Liyue Harbor who is a “four-star Pyro-using catalyst-wielder [who] generates Scarlet Seals with her Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.”

Source: PlayStation Blog