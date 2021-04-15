Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy Becomes Latest Sony Hero to Join Fortnite

Credit: Epic Games

Epic Games released details of the latest crossover fighter to join the Fortnite fray, and it’s Aloy, the bow-wielding heroine from Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming sequel Forbidden West. Aloy, the latest in the Gaming Legends series, will be available starting today, and anyone who plays Fortnite on PS5 will unlock the Ice Hunter style.

To herald Aloy’s arrival, Fortnite held an Aloy cup for PS4 and PS5 players in which players were rewarded for using a bow. There’s also a team-up event with Aloy and her fellow Gaming Legend Lara Croft (also introduced in Chapter 2, Season 6). Angie Smets from Aloy’s home studio Guerilla Games said of Aloy’s appearance: “We’re thrilled that Epic has invited Aloy to play! As a fast, agile hunter and a proven competitor, we know she’ll make an amazing addition to the Fortnite universe . . . We can’t wait to see Aloy glide into battle.”

Coincidentally — at least, I think it’s a coincidence — Sony invested $200 million in Epic Games during its latest funding round. Overall, the company raised $1 billion. Tim Sweeney, Epic’s CEO, has said the money will go towards our work around building connected social experiences in Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.” Sweeney also said, “We are grateful to our new and existing investors who support our vision for Epic and the Metaverse.”

Epic’s announcement statement included a quote from Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony, who said of the investment: “We are excited to strengthen our collaboration to bring new entertainment experiences to people around the world.” Sony acquired a minority stake in Epic Games last July with a $250 million buy-in. It was a few months after this that Kratos became the first Sony character to appear in Fortnite and the second in the Gaming Legends series (Borderlands’ Psycho Bandit being the first), followed shortly after by Master Chief.

