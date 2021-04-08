Deathloop Delayed Again, Now Set to Release in September

Deathloop, the strange time-bending first-person shooter from Arkane Studios is, unfortunately, another entry on the Delayed Games list. Arkane announced today that it’s delaying the game from its May 21 release to September 14, so we’ll have to wait a few extra months before we can sink our teeth into this one.

As for the reason, yeah, it’s what you think it is. Dinga Bakaba, Deathloop’s director, said in a filmed statement: “At Arkane we have a strong vision for Deathloop, and we don’t want to compromise on that, but we also need to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the studio.” It’s a commendable precaution, and I doubt any decent gamer would mind a few months’ delay if it means no one at the studio gets sick on the job.

This isn’t the first time Deathloop has been delayed. It was originally slated for release sometime in 2020 before its May 2021 release date was settled on. Still, given the state of the world, it’s not a surprise to see yet another game delayed. It’s bad news for PlayStation 5 owners — the game is a timed console exclusive, and probably the last game from the studio to get such a distinction now that Bethesda and company have been bought by Microsoft. Microsoft made a special announcement after the purchase confirming it wouldn’t interfere with Deathloop’s exclusivity.

Still, while it’s disappointing to see a prominent new IP get delayed, we should still have a fun May. We’ve got Resident Evil Village coming then, as well as the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Biomutant, so it’s not as though we’ll have no interesting games to play. So far, Deathloop’s only competition in September releases that I know of is Life is Strange: True Colors.

Source: Twitter