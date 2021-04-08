Crysis Remastered is Remastered Again for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Crysis Remastered, the recent rerelease of the famed PC benchmark test that also happens to be an FPS, is getting a new patch to make it more compatible with the next-gen consoles. Not to show my age here, but it turns out that yes, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S can run Crysis! Or they can now, anyway.

According to Crytek, the graphical upgrades will allow the console to run at 60FPS on the latest consoles. As with most next-gen upgrades, they’re divided into different modes: In this case, Performance, Quality, and Ray-Tracing modes. In Performance mode on all three consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S), the game will run on 1080p at 60FPS. Quality mode on the Xbox Series X will be 2160p at 60FPS, while the same mode on Series S runs on the same resolution at 30FPS. Ray-Tracing mode is 1440p at 60FPS and 1080p at 30FPS on Series X and S, respectively.

The resolutions on the PS5 are a little disappointing compared with those numbers. The Quality Mode on that console is 1800p at 60FPS, while the Ray-Tracing mode is 1080p at 60FPS. According to Digital Foundry: “Those resolution limits tie into PS4 Pro’s equivalent outputs if you’re wondering why they’re lower than Series X. It seems that this is a limitation of PS5’s ‘back-compat plus’ feature.” This seems to be a recurring problem for PS5 upgrades and how they’re implemented, as VGC reports Jedi: Fallen Order having similar limitations.

Considering Crysis’s memetic status as the game to beat graphically, it’s probably appropriate that it gets a new coat of polish for the next-generation consoles. The patch also fixes a number of bugs across all the game’s releases and adds the Ascension level to consoles for the first time. They’ve also added the Classic Nanonsuit menu.

Source: Digital Foundry