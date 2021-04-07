Grand Theft Auto V Coming Back to Xbox Game Pass In April

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has revealed what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, and the headliner is undoubtedly Grand Theft Auto V. The game was originally added to Xbox Game Pass in January 2020, but was removed just a few months later to be replaced with Red Dead Redemption 2. Now the game returns to let Game Pass users wreak havoc on Los Santos once more.

Yes, GTA V is still the most exciting game on the roster in spite of its age. Just to give you an idea of how long this sucker’s been around (and to date myself), I originally played it on the Xbox 360. Thanks in part to a thriving multiplayer scene with GTA Online, the game is just as popular now as it was then. If you thought perhaps its popularity was waning, then the fact that the Epic Games Store crashed under the weight of traffic after it offered the game for free ought to be evidence to the contrary.

The other games are alright, with the already-announced MLB The Show 21 being perhaps the most interesting addition after GTA V. The other games include Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure, Disneyland Adventures, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, NHL 21, Pathway, and Rain on Your Parade. It’s perhaps not the most star-studded line-up, but those are still solid games to add to the roster. Given that Outriders also launched this month on Xbox Game Pass alongside its other platforms, I’d say that also counts.

Microsoft also added that there are now over 50 games available to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning you can play them on your Android devices. Games leaving the service later this month include Wargroove, Gato Roboto, Deliver Us the Moon, Maddens 15, 16, 17, 18, and 25, and NHLs 18 and 19 with the latter two sports franchises being available through EA Play.

Source: Xbox Wire