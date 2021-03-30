Cyberpunk 2077’s Massive 1.2 Patch Is Now Out

CD Projekt Red has finally rolled out a massive patch for Cyberpunk 2077, which supposedly fixes multiple problems that have been plaguing the beleaguered title for months. The list of patch notes is exhaustive — and exhausting — and it includes fixes for most of the bugs players have complained about, as well as several cosmetic fixes for the game.

The 1.2 patch has been in the works for quite some time, and CDPR has promised that it would fix several of the major bugs with the game, including NPC T-poses, traffic jams, quest progression, teleporting police, and a certain misspelled sign. One of the biggest overhauls is to the driving: A new slider has been added to reduce steering sensitivity.

There is not enough space in this article to list all of the patch notes — I think it would take a several-minute-long video just to read them all out, and then CDPR has the audacity to end the list with “and many more.” The list is so expansive you might actually start to get intimidated. The patch claims to fix just about every kind of bug that’s in the game. It even changes V’s sleeping animation so they actually lay on their bed like a normal person with their head on the pillow instead of hanging half off of it like an animal.

Reports from users indicate that the game now runs better on PS4 and PS5, but unfortunately, one step forward, half a step back: PC players have reported having even worse performance than before the 1.2 patch rolled out. These include the game clashing, black screens, and framerate problems. One can only hope these problems get fixed in the next patch, whenever that comes out. There’s still no word at the time of this writing on when Cyberpunk 2077 will rejoin the PS Store.

Source: CD Projekt Red