Outriders Cheaters Branded With Telltale Watermark Like A Scarlet Letter

People Can Fly, the developers of upcoming shooter Outriders, have outlined their policy on cheaters — and it’s pretty brutal. Cheaters will not only have to deal with playing with other cheaters, but you’ll have to wear a watermark that will immediately brand you as one of that hated class.

The developers posted details about the new policy on the Steam blog, and they note that not very many people are cheating in the game, on balance: “At the time when we reached around 2 million players, we identified 200 players who had clearly cheated. In percentage terms, that’s 0.01%.” That said, it’s not above sassing those players who have cheated, saying, “We can see you all. Yes, even the person who gave themself 600 Legendary Weapons.”

They also noted what kinds of punishments those cheaters can expect. These include: “You will not be able to matchmake with legit players… Matchmaking will likely take significantly longer… Repercussions are account-wide, not character-specific.” And, perhaps the most damning consequence of all: “In future, your HUD will have a discreet but visible watermark placed on it so that gameplay footage created on this account can be readily identified as coming from a flagged account.” That’s right, the cheater’s account will have a literal mark of shame, like a scarlet letter. They even refer to it as a brand.

If you are one of those who’s cheated in the Outriders demo, first of all: SHAAAAAAAAME. Second of all, People Can Fly is offering one way out of bearing this brand permanently. According to the blog post: “If you cheated during the demo “just to try it out” but wish to go into the main game unbranded, you must DELETE ALL CHARACTERS AND ITEMS ON YOUR ENTIRE ACCOUNT in order to wipe the slate clean.”

Source: Steam