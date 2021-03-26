Back 4 Blood Delayed to October 2021

Back 4 Blood, the zombie-slaying game from the creators of Left 4 Dead, has been delayed. Instead of being released this coming June, it’ll instead be released in October. At least it wasn’t delayed out of 2021 like other games have been so far this year. We’re also going to get an open beta this summer, so at least we’ll still have a chance to play the game around the time of its original release.

The team gave a succinct explanation for the delay on Twitter: “Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this. Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021. We thank our community for its continued support and are excited to share that there will be an open beta this summer.”

As for why it was delayed, it’s the same reason it always is these days. Turtle Rock said on Twitter: “This is a decision that we were hoping we wouldn’t have to make, but the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact. It definitely slowed things down for us. We know how excited everyone is about the title and we want to do it, and all of you, right by not rushing it out the door.”

Back 4 Blood was revealed last year, and almost immediately drew comparisons to its spiritual predecessor series. In almost every respect, the game looks very similar to Left 4 Dead and is likely made in response to Valve’s unwillingness to make a third title in the series. It’ll have four-player co-op, as well as eight-player competitive multiplayer. Unlike Left 4 Dead, it’ll also have a “Card system” that lets you build a custom deck and ensures your battles are different every time.

