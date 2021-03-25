Animal Crossing Players Can Promote Their New Horizons Islands With Tour Creator

Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo has launched a tool for Animal Crossing players to show off the islands they’ve built in New Horizons. The Island Tour Creator lets you make posters and videos showing your island off, so you can attract more visitors. This is part of the game’s anniversary celebrations, after what’s been a very tumultuous and strange year for the little life sim.

The website can only be accessed with a smartphone. Visiting it on a browser just prompts you to scan a QR code with your phone in order to access the website there. You also need a Nintendo account. But once you do, you can access the tools to put together your little island promotional package. You can use screenshots of your island — either transferred from the Switch or a linked Twitter account — to put together a poster that shows your island to its best advantage, complete with a catchy tagline.

You can also put together a promotional trailer for your island with video clips — Nintendo gave an example of how to do that in its announcement post. You can use clips and screenshots that have been pulled from the Switch, same as with the poster. You can even include your Dream Address, so other players can find you and visit. Nintendo gives instructions on how to do it when you’re on the mobile site.

Given the anniversary of the game just passed, it makes sense that Nintendo would want players to mark the occasion by showing what they’ve made of their islands in the first year. It’s been a very strange, tumultuous first year for New Horizons — it’s had one of the strangest years of any game. Due to events that Nintendo couldn’t have possibly foreseen, the game exploded in popularity and had several crossovers with real-world events. It’s fitting that we start the new year by showing off what we created during that strange, strange first year.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator website is now available! Show off your island by creating fun posters and videos with content captured on your #NintendoSwitch. Here's just one example, featuring Ninten Island!https://t.co/mYxkogv0xu pic.twitter.com/ehxaS7UmQJ — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 24, 2021

