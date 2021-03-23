Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Starts This April

Capcom is no stranger to bringing multiplayer into the realm of Resident Evil. We’ve seen in mainline installments like Resident Evil 5 and spin-off games such as Resident Evil Revelations or Resident Evil Outbreak. Wherever, you stand on multiplayer and Resident Evil video games, there are plenty of options suitable for a solo experience or some survival horror fun with friends. Lately, Resident Evil’s multiplayer has been coming in the form of a separate game mode attached to mainline installments.

In the past we’ve seen Resident Evil Resistance for Resident Evil 3 Remake, both games came as a packaged deal. That’s the same style of release we’ll see with the next major Resident Evil installment as well. Resident Evil Village has quite a few fans eager to dive into as it picks up the events from Resident Evil 7. It’s been a few years since that game was released and in the meantime, fans have been going through remakes of past Resident Evil installments.

Now with Resident Evil Village coming out later this year, fans can also expect a multiplayer component as well called Resident Evil Re:Verse. This game will put players into an epic battle where players take the role of different iconic characters from the Resident Evil franchise. While you’re actively hunting down other players, you’ll also be on the search for special items scattered around the map.

These items will allow players to turn into a powerful bioweapon when they die from another player. The more items secured, the more power of character you’ll unlock. Today, we’re finding out that the open beta for this game will kick off on April 7, 2021, and will last until April 11, 2021. That gives players a bit of time to try the game mode out before Resident Evil Village releases into the marketplace a month later on May 7, 2021.

Source: PCGamesN