Gotham Knights Delayed To 2022

If you’re looking to step back into Gotham City has the Dark Knight then you’re out of luck. However, you will get an opportunity to clear the streets of Gotham City as either Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, or Red Hood. Within Gotham Knights players will follow a brand new storyline that features Bruce Wayne’s demise. However, Bruce sent out one last message to the Bat-Family alerting the group that it’s up to them when it comes to keeping the citizens of Gotham City safe.

So far we know that this is an action RPG title where players will be putting up a fight against a new enemy group, the Court of Owls, which was featured in the DC Comics universe from The New 52 Batman run. Gotham Knights are also set up to be a completely open-world right from the start and best of all there’s no level grinding. You will find that the enemies will become stronger as you level up naturally so it doesn’t look like the game will keep you out from any particular area.

While the game was slated to release this year, it was confirmed to be pushed out of 2021. The new release window is set for Gotham Knights to launch within 2022, so that’s a bit of a bummer to those that were waiting to get their hands on a copy of this video game. However, it’s not that surprising as video games get delayed all the time and we’re likely going to see plenty of dates shift around because of the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak.

The coronavirus wasn’t specifically mentioned in the tweet alerting fans of the delay. However, the message does mention that the developers are needing more time to deliver the best possible experience for their video game. After the fumble CD Projekt Red had with Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, fans might be fine with more games getting delayed to ensure that they are ready for a proper launch.

Source: Twitter