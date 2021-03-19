Super Nintendo World First Park Now Officially Opened

Nintendo is a massive company so it doesn’t come to much surprise to see other ventures start-up thanks to their success in the video game industry. After all, Nintendo is a staple name in the industry and is known in households all around the world. From the long line of console releases to iconic video game software IPs, who doesn’t love Nintendo? Well those of you who want to get a bit more immersed with Nintendo’s Mario IP will be able to do so in Japan as the first Super Nintendo World theme park has opened.

This theme park is in Japan’s Universal Studios which is where the locations of other Super Nintendo Worlds will open up around the world. However, much like every industry out in the market right now, we’ve all taken a hit from the worldwide health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus. While we’re getting a better grip on the situation and working to get rid of this disease completely, things like the opening of Super Nintendo World was constantly pushed back.

Now the doors have finally opened and to help celebrate the event, Nintendo’s iconic developer Shigeru Miyamoto was hanging around with the Nintendo cast of characters. Of course, this has been a long journey, to begin with as the Super Nintendo World was opening up to new guests. This is the first theme park for Nintendo and while it has a massive fan base, there was plenty of work needed to be done for the various designs of the park, cast of characters that would roam around, along with a slew of rides that were all themed around Nintendo’s iconic IPs.

We’re sure over the next few months we’ll see more about this park and how it’s been running since the initial launch. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if the same rides and attractions end up being used for the other locations planned. Otherwise, we could see some differences which would certainly be a thrill giving those diehard fans a reason to check out the other park locations.

