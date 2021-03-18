Lord of The Rings: Gollum Footage Confirmed For Future Games Show Pre-Show

We don’t have to tell you that The Lord of the Rings is a huge franchise . However, we may have to tell you that one of the more iconic characters from the franchise is going to receive their video game title. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum title follows Gollum in a story-driven action-adventure title. This is coming from the development team Daedalic Entertainment, the folks who brought out games like State of Mind and the Deponia series.

From what we know so far is that this title will help tell more of Gollum’s backstory and if you’re familiar with the character then you know he’s not much of a fighter. Instead, Gollum has to use his cunning and stealth to get around in this world. I’m certainly interested in seeing just what this studio does for the character and a bit more insight into Gollum’s life.

Fortunately, it looks like we’ll be getting a look at Lord of the Rings: Gollum with some new footage during the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, more specifically it will be during the pre-show. This will be taking place on March 25, 2021, so later this month we’ll get a bit more footage of the game outside of the initial cinematic teaser.

At any rate, it may be anticipated footage but you won’t be marking the game down to pick up this year. For now, this game is not slated to launch until 2022. It was earlier this year that the developers revealed that the game was pushed out of this year, so hopefully, this footage will help tie players over until the official launch.