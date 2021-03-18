Newly Formed Haven Entertainment Working on New PlayStation IP

Credit: Sony

Gaming industry Jade Raymond has announced she’s formed a new independent gaming studio called Haven Entertainment. This new development studio is working on an as-yet-unannounced game for the PlayStation.

Raymond revealed Haven’s new project in a post on the PlayStation blog, almost offhandedly. In the last paragraph of the post, she said, “So, while we don’t have many details to announce today, I want the PlayStation community to know that Haven Studios is already hard at work on an unannounced IP.” Raymond alluded to former colleagues joining her team, though since we don’t yet know who, that offers no clues on the project.

Raymond was previously tapped to help develop games for Google Stadia. But with Stadia having given up all of its in-house projects, that role is no longer necessary. Raymond left Google shortly before this shift in direction was announced. She acknowledges this in the post (without naming names), saying: “Some of these adventures have been more successful than I could have ever imagined, and others less so. Several people have asked me recently: “After all of these experiences, do you still want to be in the games industry?” The answer is always an unwavering YES! The games industry is where I belong!”

Before Stadia, Raymond worked for the likes of Ubisoft and Electronic Arts. She founded the Ubisoft Montreal and Motive Studios for the two companies, respectively. She also helped to create the Assassin’s Creed series. Raymond said the name of Haven comes from the desire to be a “haven” for gamers and developers: “We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience. Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people’s lives.”

Source: PlayStation Blog