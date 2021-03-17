Is Persona 5 Coming To Xbox Console Platforms?

Persona 5 is one of the best RPG titles available on the Microsoft Xbox competitor. Taking place in modern-day Tokyo which follows our protagonist who transfers into an academy known as Shujin in a rather peculiar incident forcing him to attend the school. Soon into the school year, the protagonist along with several other students awaken with unique powers along with the ability to explore the Metaverse. Forming what they call Phantom Thieves of Hearts, the group seeks to change the hearts of those who are corrupt.

From the bright colorful visuals, an incredible upbeat soundtrack, and gameplay mechanics that make it easy for anyone to enjoy it’s likely on the top of a ton of player’s RPG lists for the PlayStation 4. There’s only one major flaw that might put players off on this game and it’s the length of the campaign. Most will find that the campaign takes nearly a hundred hours to complete and that may be just a bit too much for some to fully go through.

With that said, it’s still a game that fans can’t wait to get their hands on. Some players itching to jump into Persona 5 is not actually on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. While there’s no word on this game hitting other platforms at the moment, it hasn’t stopped some fans from tweeting about interest in the video game IP on the likes of the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S platforms.

That’s what one user online did with an industry insider, Jaz Corden replying to the fan with a smiley face. The fan simply expressed interest in playing the Persona series on the Xbox and while a smiley face doesn’t say anything, it’s left plenty to speculate that something is in the works. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see if Persona or Persona 5, in particular, makes a jump onto the Xbox platform.

Source: Comicbook, Twitter