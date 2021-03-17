Evil Genius 2 Cinematic Gameplay Trailer Released

Evil Genius was released back in 2004 and now years later we’re finally getting a sequel. Evil Genius 2 brings back the same style of RTS simulation game but overhauled. In this game, players are once again stepping into the role of an evil genius who just wants to control the entire world. Normally in video games, we’re the person doing the world a favor by saving it, but not time this time.

Within Evil Genius 2 players are taking control of a unique evil genius antagonist who is seeking to build an incredible criminal empire. It all starts with a cover and from there you slowly build on with new base upgrades and minions to do your bidding. However, there’s plenty of agents out there that wish to see your empire crumble and that’s where you’ll need to ensure you’re doing everything possible to keep the empire running topnotch.

Not only are you actively making upgrades to your base but you’ll also research new gear, bring in more minions, and create a slew of traps for those that break in to demolish everything you’ve built up. It’s a cat and mouse game as you continue to seek out riches and wonders of the world to steal while fighting off those that seek justice. Not to mention you’ll have the plans to build up a doomsday device to hold the entire world ransom. It looks to be quite the thrilling video game for the player to jump into when it launches later this month.

Recently, Evil Genius 2 received a brand new cinematic trailer for the upcoming installment release. Part cinematic and part gameplay, you’ll get a rundown of what you’re trying to complete in this game along with some gameplay footage. For now, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, is set to launch on March 30, 2021, for the PC platform.

