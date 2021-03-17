Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPUS Driver Release Accidentally Unlocks Crypto Mining Capabilities 

Building PCs can be a very intimidating thing but once you dive into it the actual build process is pretty straightforward. It’s all about making sure you have the right components to do the job which is easy to handle thanks to so many build guides online showing off not only how to properly build a PC but also recommended components whether you’re wanting to build a gaming PC or a PC that’s specific to your needs.

Right now building PCs is not an easy thing to do. We’re in a shortage of GPUs in particular much like how console platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are difficult to find. While there’s always a wait for new products to find some stability in the market thanks to the hype building from the product launch alone, Nvidia was hoping that their RTX 3060 GPU lineup would be a bit easier to find than some of the other GPUs in the market right now.

This was all because the RTX 3060 was released to be a GPU that didn’t have any crypto mining capabilities. It would then allow gamers that wanted a solid GPU to play modern games a viable option that would likely be easier to come by in the marketplace. That was until recently when a new driver was released unlocking the crypto mining potential. That’s essentially great news for those that enjoy mining for cryptocurrency but those that wanted a gaming GPU will be finding the product restock to be even harder to come by.

While Nvidia has since removed the driver from the internet officially, there’s plenty of backups available online for consumers to search for. It’s certainly some saddening news for those that wanted a GPU to upgrade their current PC build or simply build up a new PC altogether. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just when the GPUs will start to really become available in the marketplace while also retaining a price point that’s not driven up by demand.

Source: The Verge