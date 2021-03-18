Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Gets A June Release Date

Wizards of the Coast and Tuque Games have revealed an official release date on the upcoming Dark Alliance game. It’s also showing off some more of the gameplay and what players can expect from the Dungeons and Dragons spinoff title. The game will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, specifically) on June 22.

Dark Alliance is a co-op action RPG starring some of D&D’s most popular characters from a few years ago — Drizzt, Cattie-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar — as they fend off the titular Dark Alliance, who are seeking the Crystal Shard in Icewind Dale. In an post on the PlayStation Blog, Jeff Hattem, head of developer Tuque Games, said, “Our game is focused on combat. Each playable character has more than 50 combat abilities to master, giving you a lot of tools at your disposal.”

The Dark Alliance series, released under the name Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, was a hack-and-slash with an isometric, Diablo-like perspective. The last game in the series came out in 2004. This game is a sort of reboot, but not really: There’s no isometric perspective for starters, but a third-person over-the-shoulder camera. Hattem told Eurogamer the new game is more of a spiritual successor: “It’s been so long since the original Dark Alliance and Dark Alliance 2 – it’s generations ago, console generations … We felt like this is a new beginning for the franchise.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance was originally announced in 2019, and was supposed to be released in 2020. However, we obviously didn’t get the game last year. It’s good to finally have an update on the title. You can pre-order it now from Steam for $40, and preorder options for Xbox and PlayStation are “coming soon.” There’s also a $60 Digital Deluxe edition available (or soon to be available) on all of those systems.

