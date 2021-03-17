Yakuza 6, Octopath Traveler coming to Xbox Game Pass in March

Credit: Microsoft

Another day, another set of games added to Xbox Game Pass. In this case, it’s former Switch exclusive Octopath Traveler and Yakuza 6, among other games. This marks the fourth or so time in less than two weeks Xbox has released or announced a new game or set of games for Game Pass. Microsoft is really going all-out making sure everyone can see how much the service has to offer.

Both games are coming to Game Pass in March and were part of the slate of games that are being added to the service for late March and the beginning of April. Other games on the list include Nier: Automata, Empire of Sin, Torchlight III, Star Wars: Squadrons, Genesis Noir, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition, Supraland, and Narita Boy. Check the full release announcement on Xbox Wire to see when and where the new releases can be played.

Octopath Traveler was originally a 2018 Nintendo Switch exclusive, only to be released on PC and Stadia in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Similarly, Yakuza 6 was a PlayStation exclusive when it was released, first in Japan in 2016 and then everywhere else in 2018. In addition to games that are being added, three games are being removed from Game Pass. Those games are Hyperdot, Journey to the Savage Planet, and Machinarium, all of which are leaving on March 31.

In the last few days, Xbox has revealed 20 Bethesda games — including Prey, Fallout 76, and Skyrim — as well as Undertale and the upcoming Outriders for Game Pass. Outriders will also be coming to Game Pass the same day it launches on other platforms. The fact that so many games have been added to Xbox Game Pass in rapid succession has prompted a sarcastic response that perhaps there are too many games for Game Pass.

Source: Xbox Wire