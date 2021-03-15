Devotion Relisted For Sale Through Red Candle Games Official Marketplace

I’m sure you heard about Devotion, a game that was developed by an indie studio called Red Candle Games. After their success with Detention, the developers went on to make a new horror gameplay experience that tapped into Taiwan folklore. The results were outstanding as fans loved the gameplay along with its visuals. Unfortunately, its release was very short-lived as the studio was forced into taking down their video game.

This was due to a meme reference in the game which depicted China’s leader, Xi Jinping, as Winnie the Pooh. It’s something that was taken with a great offensive in China which resulted in review bombs online and demands the game to be delisted from Steam just days later. As a result, the game was removed and fans were waiting for the title to make a return likely with the references removed, but that never happened. After a launch in February of 2019 and its delisting of the same month, it wouldn’t be until June of 2020 that the game was given another attempt.

Hello, Red Candle e-shop is now online. https://t.co/smmZxHj7zQ#返校Detention, #還願Devotion and our future projects will all be on e-shop in DRM-free format.



We hope to provide a direct and simple purchasing channel for players who’re interested in our games. pic.twitter.com/1SxzBZSiyW — redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) March 15, 2021

It was unveiled back in June of last year that Red Candle Games had partnered up with GOG to again release Devotion again but just hours later the GOG company took to Twitter and stated that the flood of messages asking the marketplace to not release this game swayed them into exiting their partnership leaving Red Candle Games without the ability to release their video game title yet again. Now it looks like we will finally see this title launch into the marketplace without any problems.

Red Candle Games had opened up their digital storefront to sell Devotion, Detention, along with any of their future video game titles. Players can go ahead and purchase the video game right now on the digital storefront along with Detention. The studio had even gone ahead and offered a bundle for both video game titles if you have yet to play either game.