Project Gravity Looks To Be The SSX Tricky Spiritual Successor Fans Have Been Waiting For

This past-generation of video game consoles didn’t see too many installments for those looking for a snowboarding video game. It was rather barren with just a few small exceptions although none really had that arcade-style of feel that the SSX series brought out and thrived on. Unfortunately, fans of the franchise have been seeing this game series stay in some dormancy but that may change here soon.

It looks like SSX may get some real competition with a spiritual successor. Project Gravity is a new upcoming video game that looks to bring out the same kind of arcade snowboarding video game vibe. Developed by a new studio called Supernatural Studios, this project immediately holds some weight as Steve Rechtschaffner is working on this project after also being the executive producer behind the first three SSX video game titles under EA .

At the moment, we don’t have much of anything outside of statements made to Laptop Mag during their interview with Rechtschaffner. While it looks like the studio is not working on nostalgia to bring back a replica of SSX, they do want to deliver a similar style of video game which would have a smaller launch but also be delivered as a live service type of game. This would mean a slew of content updates to continue bringing something fresh to the title on a regular basis.

For now, we will have to wait and see just what the studio offers to showcase with Project Gravity when it’s ready for a grand reveal. In the meantime, with an arcade-style snowboarding video game back in the works, it would be interesting to see if other iconic titles make a resurgence as well such as the iconic Fight Night boxing game series that was also dormant during last-generation video game consoles.