Hunt: Showdown Teases Upcoming Crow Monster 

Hunt: Showdown was released back in 2019 and since then the developers are continuing to support the title with new content. If you haven’t played this game, it’s a multiplayer-focused title that puts players into the role of a bounty hunter. However, instead of gathering up common criminals that skipped out and in need of being hunted down for law enforcement, this game throws players into a world that is filled with monsters. When a beast becomes too troublesome in the area, bounty hunters are tasked with going in and taking them down.

While you can play this game solo, the title really thrives on players that go through the game in either team of two or three. From there, groups of players are dropped into the map where not only will they potentially face each other but also other minor monsters that will be roaming around the area. Players are then on a quest to find the main monster on the map to take down and collect the bounty. After successfully finding the bounty monster, it’s a battle to kill it and claim the prize. However, after you claim the actual bounty, players are then forced to run towards an extraction point with the goods.

As the Crow Flies. Coming in 12 Days! pic.twitter.com/1xHjoeshvA — Hunt: Showdown (@HuntShowdown) March 12, 2021

It’s an intense race at that since every remaining player will find their map is pinged with the downed monster location. This will allow all the other players to kill the group with the bounty in order to claim the reward and reach the extraction. Now players can get ready for the next big boss battle to come into the game which is some kind of a crow beast. This latest teaser comes in the form of a video posted on the official Hunt: Showdown Twitter account.

Players can get ready to battle this beast later this month. Meanwhile, if you haven’t already picked up a copy of Hunt: Showdown, then you can do so for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms right now. Meanwhile, you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage on the game featured in the video embedded down below.