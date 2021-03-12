The Outer Worlds Murder On Eridanos Release On March 17

The Outer Worlds puts players into a male or female protagonist that survives a lost space shuttle. Waking up from frozen hibernation decades later, players set on a journey that mainly follows a division between a government force and a resistance group. You’ll visit several planets and meet interesting characters all of which will have their reasoning behind standing with the corporation established by the government control and those that wish to break the system in hopes of establishing something that offers a bit more democracy freedom.

While the main campaign will have you deciding between the two pathways, there are a ton of side quests, places to explore, monsters to slay and loot to be found. There’s even a skill tree that can grant players the ability to craft and tune in the created protagonist towards the desired play style. For instance, places can stick to their guns and blow away the competitor or smooth talk their way out of trouble. Likewise, because there are several different quests and pathways to take the narrative through, you may find yourself playing the game more than once to get the full campaign story.

Not to mention this game has DLC there are only two available with the second and final DLC set to launch on March 17, 2021. This will put players on a new quest line where a famous actress was murdered. Now it’s up to you in order to figure out who was behind the murder of Halcyon Helen but to do so you’ll need to gather evidence, explore new areas, and speak with individuals to get the whole store of just what happened. In the end, you’ll hopefully find the culprit responsible.

Unfortunately, this looks like the last DLC for The Outer Worlds which was a hit of a game for Obsidian Entertainment. Microsoft has since acquired the studio and there’s no telling just what all the developers will be working on next. This is a skilled studio that can deliver quite the thrilling RPG title so their future works may be locked behind the Xbox umbrella such as the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.